Man punches elderly driver after accident in Ruse

A 39-year-old man punched a 65-year-old driver several times in the face after an accident in Ruse. The incident occurred at around 12:20 p.m. at the intersection of “Hristo Botev“ Blvd. and “Nikola Y. Vaptsarov“ St.

According to initial information, the two cars collided. The 39-year-old driver then got out of his car, opened the door of the other car and started hitting the 65-year-old driver.

According to witnesses, the attack was repeated before bystanders intervened and ended the conflict.

The victim has facial injuries

Police and an emergency team arrived at the scene. The 65-year-old man was examined and injuries were found on his face.

A passenger from the other car was also examined in hospital, but was released without any injuries.

Pre-trial proceedings have been initiated

The accident was documented by the “Traffic Police“, and pre-trial proceedings have been initiated in the case at the First Regional Department – Ruse, BTA reports.

“The work to clarify the circumstances continues“, announced the regional spokesperson for the Ministry of Interior Daniela Malcheva.

Sources: btvnovinite.bg