Madagascar creator Tom McGrath wants to make a fourth installment of the animated film

The creator of the animated film „Madagascar“ Tom McGrath admitted that he would like to make a fourth installment, animationscoop.com reported.

The project's writer and director, Eric Darnell, noted that he and McGrath have ideas for a sequel to „Madagascar“. However, the animators will not work on the film anytime soon, as they are busy with other projects. They did not deny the possibility of creating a fourth installment in the future.

„We'll see. We'll see what happens“, Darnell admitted.

In August 2025, Universal Pictures postponed the release of DreamWorks Animation's "Shrek 5" has been pushed back from a New Year's Eve theatrical release date to a summer release date of June 30, 2027. The voice cast of "Shrek" - Mike Myers, Eddie Murphy and Cameron Diaz - will return to voice their iconic characters, Shrek, Donkey and Fiona. Zendaya will also join the cast. "Shrek 5" will be directed by Conrad Vernon (Shrek 2 and Madagascar 2) and Walt Dorn (the franchise) “Trolls“).