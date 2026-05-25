Actress Maria Stefanova received the Askeer for her overall contribution to theatrical art

The "Askeer" theater awards were presented for the 35th time at the "Bulgarian Army" theater last night.

The "Askeer Academy" Foundation honored actress Maria Stefanova with the grand prize for overall contribution to theatrical art:

"On this brightest holiday of the Bulgarian language, let this difficult but wonderful word shine: Thank you... for everything!"

The award for best performance was awarded to "The Airship in Love" based on poems and memories by and for Ivan Metodiev, Dobromir Tonev, Mariana Basheva and Grisha Trifonov. Composition – Alexander Sekulov, director – Diana Dobreva. The award was accepted by actress Paola Maravia:

"This performance is not just another performance by the Drama Theater - Plovdiv, but a tribute. A tribute to the Bulgarian poet, to his loneliness, talent and destiny."

The "Askeer" 2026 Award for Directing went to Zafir Rajab for the performance "Albion" by Mike Bartlett:

"I thank my colleagues from the "Bulgarian Army" Theater and the "Askeer Academy" Foundation for this award. I want to thank the entire team and wish to have the same unconditional trust that I received here. Thank you, happy holiday!"

The award for leading female role was received by actresses Elena Telbis for her role as Eda, Kristina Yaneva for her role as Bretta, Svetlana Yancheva for her role as Clara in the play "The New Dance Hall" by Enda Walsh at "Theater 199." Atanas Atanasov and Ivaylo Hristov received awards for leading male roles for their roles as the Executioner and Socrates in "The Last Night of Socrates" by Stefan Tsanev, again at "Theater 199."