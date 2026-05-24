Varna welcomed May 24 in an unconventional way (PHOTOS)

On May 24th – The Day of Bulgarian Education, Culture and Slavic Writing – the beach of the “Sunny Day“ complex near Varna turned into an open land art stage, on which a large-scale composition with an area of about 350 sq.m was created, depicting the Glagolitic letter “WORD“.

The author of the project is Vivia Niki – a Bulgarian artist, creator of the largest land art works realized in Bulgaria in recent years. This is her seventh work dedicated to the Bulgarian alphabet and Slavic writing.

The composition presents the letter “WORD“ through a circle and a triangle – geometric shapes that build the sign on a monumental scale, most recognizable from an aerial perspective.

The location was chosen as a natural scene, where the sea, the horizon and the light emphasize the idea of “WORD“ as a primary code – a beginning from which meaning, life and image are born.

The work was created within one afternoon under dynamically changing atmospheric conditions – rain, wind and sharply changing light. Rather than interrupting the process, these conditions become part of the construction of the image, which is formed in real time.

The result is a land art object, based on a process in which the natural environment and the artistic action coexist.

“WORD“ is a key symbol in the Glagolitic script, associated with writing as a carrier of knowledge, spirituality, creativity and the first cause.

In a broader cultural context, the concept of “word“ has deep philosophical and spiritual roots, including at the beginning of the Gospel of John: “In the beginning was the Word…“.

Viewed from the air, the work reveals its full scale – an ancient sign deployed on the seashore as a temporary but powerful cultural trace dedicated to May 24.