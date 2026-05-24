A memorial sign to Stoyan Mihaylovski was erected in Ruse on the eve of May 24th

On the eve of May 24th, a memorial sign to Stoyan Mihaylovski was erected in Ruse - the author of the lyrics to the school anthem "Go, people reborn". The occasion is that it was in the Danube city that the poet created the poem in 1892, while he was a teacher at the then-boys' high school.

The memorial sign has already been installed, and its official opening is imminent. The place was not chosen by chance - it is located on "Konstantin Dimchev" Street, where Stoyan Mihaylovski lived for more than 10 years. According to historians and memories of his relatives, it was there that the poet's family house was located, writes bTV.

The idea for the memorial was born in 2021 at the initiative of a committee of public figures and cultural figures. The project went through several revisions, and an architect, sculptor, artist and landscape architect participated in its creation.

The monument includes a granite composition and a bronze relief of Mikhailovsky, depicted at the age of 36 - the years in which he wrote the lyrics of the anthem. The space is designed so that people can stop and read the words of the work.