Lili Ivanova to perform at Olympia Hall tonight

On today, May 24, a holiday of Bulgarian education and culture, and Slavic writing, Lili Ivanova will give her second concert at the legendary Parisian hall “Olympia“. Tonight's event is not only a musical highlight, but also a symbolic Bulgarian presence in the heart of the French capital, fans comment.

This is the second visit of the biggest name in Bulgarian pop music to the stage of “Olympia“. On January 9, 2009, Lili Ivanova became the first Bulgarian artist to perform a solo concert in one of the most prestigious and popular concert halls in Europe - a historic moment for her career and for Bulgarian music. The tour arouses strong interest both among the Bulgarian community in France, as well as among the French audience. The media then described the atmosphere as triumphant, and the audience applauded the singer on her feet, writes bTV.

On the official website of “Olympia“ Lili Ivanova is presented as “the greatest figure in Bulgarian popular music“. “For more than 65 years, she has embodied the passion and excellence of an exceptional artist. A true living legend, she has performed over 10,000 concerts and recorded over 600 songs, releasing over 40 solo albums, most of which are platinum“, writes the concert announcement.

“Her unique voice - both powerful and sensitive, transcends genres - pop, chanson and jazz. A symbol of elegance and artistic perseverance, Lili Ivanova remains the embodiment of the soul of Bulgarian song“, the presentation also says.

The stage of “Olympia“ is associated with the names of world music icons such as Frank Sinatra, Ella Fitzgerald, The Beatles, The Rolling Stones, David Bowie, Pink Floyd, Jimi Hendrix, Madonna, Tina Turner, Ray Charles, Celine Dion, Bob Dylan, Lana Del Rey, as well as the most legendary French names – Edith Piaf, Charles Aznavour, Johnny Holiday, Jacques Brel, Yves Montand, Mireille Mathieu and Dalida, who is among the artists with the most series of sold-out concerts in the hall. Great jazz musicians such as Miles Davis, John Coltrane, Nina Simone have also been guests there.

After the announcement of the concert in November last year, the singer sent special thanks to Gerard Pont – director of the FrancoFolies festival worldwide and executive director of Morgane Groupe, as well as to Hristina Kambitova, director of FrancoFolies de Bulgarie. It was after her participation in the “FrancoFolies“ festival in Plovdiv in 2025 that Lili Ivanova received the invitation to take the stage of “Olympia“ again.

In Paris, Lili Ivanova will take the stage together with the LI Orchestra, which includes Angel Dyulgerov, Orlin Tsvetanov, Ognyan Enev, Ivan Yordanov-Cheri, Hristo Mihalkov, Rosen Vatev and the vocal trio “LaTiDa“.

On the eve of the concert, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs honored Lili Ivanova with the “Golden Laurel Branch“ award, defining the upcoming event in Paris as an important gesture of Bulgarian cultural diplomacy.