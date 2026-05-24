The Askeer Awards are being presented

Today, at the "Bulgarian Army" Theater, the "Academy Askeer" Foundation will present its awards for achievements in theatrical art for the 35th time during the past season.

The grand prize for overall contribution to theatrical art will go to actress Maria Stefanova. She has over 50 roles in film and television. Among her famous film appearances are "Everything is Love", "Yesterday", "Balance", "The Golden Age", writes the Bulgarian National Radio.

An honorary statuette will be presented to the set designer Mladen Mladenov.

The foundation recalls that the prizes are unique in Bulgaria - they are awarded by artists for artists.