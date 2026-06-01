The 20th International Traveling Seminar “Modern Dimensions of the European Educational and Scientific Space and Cultural Communications between Bulgaria and the Sovereign Order of Malta“ of the University of Library Science and Information Technologies turned into a magnificent scientific journey in Italy.

The forum brought together scientists, lecturers, doctoral students, researchers and young talents in the heart of Botusha, united by the aspiration for new horizons in the European educational and scientific space, to celebrate knowledge, culture and spiritual communication together. A few days in the Eternal City of Rome, where history breathes through every stone and culture pulsates like a living energy, we discuss scientific ideas with academic excitement, smiles and good mood.

The program is filled with intellectual energy, cultural discoveries and inspiration. Already on the first afternoon after the landing of the delegation, led by the Rector Prof. Irena Peteva and the Chairman of the Board of Trustees of UniBIT Prof. Stoyan Denchev, the lively Roman streets, ancient squares and magnificent architectural ensembles became a natural scene for the first encounters with the rich cultural heritage of Italy.

The second day of the seminar was especially solemn and memorable. In the historical atmosphere of the Sovereign Order of Malta – at the navel of the Eternal City on Piazza Del Grillo No. 1 – right above the Roman Forum, the official opening of the 20th Anniversary International Traveling Seminar “Modern Dimensions of the European Educational and Scientific Space. Cultural Communications between Bulgaria and the Sovereign Order of Malta“ took place.

Among majestic halls with more than 700 years of history, carrying the spirit of a centuries-old European tradition, plenary reports were delivered, dedicated to the contemporary challenges facing science, education and international academic cooperation. Prof. Stoyan Denchev emphasized the European educational and scientific environment and dynamic cultural interactions, including the role of Bulgaria in international academic and institutional partnerships. The importance of the exchange of knowledge and cultural models in the context of globalizing education was emphasized.

Special words to the participants in the forum were delivered by Her Excellency Ursula Hofter Zuccoli and Mr. Kostadin Kodjabashev - Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Bulgaria to the Holy See and the Sovereign Military Order of Malta. The official guest of the solemn ceremony was also the Ambassador of Bulgaria to Italy, His Excellency Mr. Ivan Kondov.

The first thematic section, dedicated to library science, communications and leadership, outlined key trends in contemporary education and knowledge management. New educational approaches oriented towards practical skills, the role of value crises in society, as well as the changing nature of leadership were discussed. Special attention was also drawn to the topic of artificial intelligence as a tool for more transparent public communication.

The second section focused on cultural and historical heritage and memory as the basis of identity. The reports examined Bulgarian communities and their historical memory, the preservation of archival heritage, issues of the authenticity of cultural values, as well as the relationship between heritage, education and tourism. The role of modern scientific methods for the study and preservation of cultural artifacts was also emphasized.

The third section focused on technological innovations and information sciences. Topics such as trust in artificial intelligence, its environmental impact, its application in cybersecurity, as well as the development of cryptocurrencies and information processing systems were discussed. Technical models related to radars, drones and digital archives were also presented, which outlined a clear picture of the accelerating technological integration.

The final, fourth section was dedicated to security – both at the national, European and global levels. New forms of hybrid and cognitive warfare, cyber threats, personal data protection and the fight against corruption practices were discussed. Researchers emphasized the role of scientific innovation as a key factor in increasing the resilience of societies.

In its entirety, the conference clearly outlines an interdisciplinary profile in which education, culture, technology and security are intertwined. The general conclusion from the presented reports is that the future of knowledge increasingly depends on the interaction between the human factor, technological progress and cultural memory.

The scientific forum became a space of ideas, innovations and intellectual exchange, in which the experience of established scientists met the enthusiasm of young researchers.

The cocktail party after the official ceremony took place in an atmosphere of sophistication, academic dignity and friendly conversations. Under the Roman sky, different languages, scientific concepts and cultural impressions intertwined - a true European communication that transcends the borders of countries and generations.

In order to feel the spirit of Rome and its centuries-old connection with Bulgaria, Mrs. Veneta Nenkova - founder of the Bulgarian school “Assen and Iliya Peykovi“ at the cultural association “Parallel 43“ in Rome - took care.

After the dynamics of the Roman days, the seminar continued to the picturesque San Felice Circeo - a magical place between the sea and the mountains, where nature and history coexist in amazing harmony. A place with a sense of peace and inspiration. The sea breeze, azure waves and romantic coastal views gave the scientific program a special artistry and emotional depth.

A special discussion was dedicated to one of the most topical topics of our time - artificial intelligence. The training seminar "Opportunities for increasing transparency for and through the use of Artificial Intelligence (AI)" aroused exceptional interest among the participants. The discussions examined the new dimensions of digital transformation, the ethical aspects of AI technologies and the possibilities for their application in science, education and public communications. The energy of the new time was felt in the hall - a time when knowledge and technology are intertwined in a dynamic and changing world.

The culmination of the cultural part of the seminar was the visit to Naples and Pompeii. The all-day scientific and cultural event “Ancient Cultural Heritage, Communication and Digital Interpretations: Naples and Pompeii“ turned into an unforgettable journey through time. The participants touched the greatness of ancient civilization, the tragic beauty of Pompeii and the extraordinary energy of Naples - a city where history and modernity meet at every step. The ruins of the ancient city told silent stories about life millennia ago, and the scientific discussions on the digital preservation of cultural heritage acquired a particularly strong emotional significance precisely among these priceless historical monuments.

The last days of the seminar were marked by intensive scientific meetings, discussions and exchange of ideas. A variety of research, innovative projects and modern scientific approaches were presented, which outlined new directions in the development of European education and science.

Especially inspiring was the participation of young scientists and representatives of the Youth Science Academy at UniBIT, who impressed the audience with their ambition, creativity and modern thinking.

The ceremonial closing of the seminar on June 1 became an emotional finale to an exceptional academic journey. The presentation of certificates and awards was accompanied by thunderous applause, sincere smiles and a sense of shared mission. In these moments, it was clearly felt that UniBIT, for the 20th time, had transformed the scientific forum into a true spiritual community, built on respect, friendship and the pursuit of knowledge.

Under the pine trees, where the air smelled of resin and heated earth, the group gathered after the presentation of the reports by sections. The shadow of the tall trees moved slowly along the dusty path, as if it was listening to the conversation. From antiquity to artificial intelligence, we discussed the way we view science as a whole.

The wind passed through the branches of the pine trees and for a moment the conversation fell silent. Only the distant buzzing of insects and the dry rustle of needles underfoot could be heard.

"We are all part of the same story, said Prof. Denchev. We are simply arguing about knowledge". And the words lingered in the air like dust in a ray of sunlight. Under the pine trees, the discussion continued, but now more quietly - like a search...

The 20th international traveling seminar of the University of Library Science and Information Technologies left a bright mark in the hearts of all participants and guests. It was a seminar of ideas and inspiration, of cultural bridges and scientific discoveries, of meetings between generations, traditions and the future. Under the skies of Italy, which sent warm sunshine and incredible inspiration, science acquired a human face, and academic communication became a true art.

Source: www.unibit.bg