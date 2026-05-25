Prof. Ivan Ilchev: Curricula should not be simplified - unless we want simpler people

Humanity has so far managed in all moments of crisis to weed out the best of the new and move forward. This was commented on the program “The Day Live” by the former rector of Sofia University “St. Kliment Ohridski” Prof. Ivan Ilchev regarding the Pope's concerns about artificial intelligence.

According to the professor, curricula should not be simplified. “You have to simplify things if you want to build simpler people. If you want to build smart people, you have to find a way to elevate those whose capabilities are more limited. It is no coincidence that the school's Kotel reads "Help me to rise". And this is the meaning of education - to rise a person", was categorical Prof. Ilchev.

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According to the former rector of Sofia University, the situation with new students nowadays is not as bad as people say and it is not as good as we would like. "There have always been cores of intelligent children, around whom others gather who did not have their opportunities, but have the ambition, the desire, the hard work to achieve it", the professor pointed out.

He also said that in our consciousness the concepts of Slavic and Bulgarian writing are intertwined. "In fact, until the end of the 10th century, people talked about the Slavic language and the Slavic alphabet, and this did not have the same importance as we give it today," said Prof. Ilchev.

Listen to the entire conversation in the video.

Source: nova.bg