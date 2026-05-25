Maria Laleva is preparing a film and a different new book

It can be said that the people are more of a collection of different individuals and not everyone is at this stage of their journey to feel reborn, just as not everyone has felt an inner need to develop through reading and by expanding their horizons.

This was said on the program “Denyat na Zievo” by the writer Maria Laleva. According to her, more and more people are returning to the meaning of words.

“Social networks are now our source of information, artificial intelligence is becoming our interlocutor”, Laleva was categorical.

She shared that her latest meetings have all been with students in schools.

“Children are very well versed in literature, including contemporary authors. Children ask amazing questions. And this does not happen because they do not read. They may not read what we order them to read. They have their own ideas, they read a lot of fantasy, this is a different generation.”, said the writer.

According to her, in the computer games that children play, the book is something ancient, dusty, mystical, contains ancient knowledge, but is part of the past. “Our nation is no longer particularly reading”, believes Maria Laleva.

“The moment in which we live is special and useful. We live in this world, it is dual. There can be no alternation and cycles in it, this is logical, the question is how we enter the labyrinth of the Minotaur, how we hit our heads against the wall. This is the most beautiful model of human life – "A person does not give up looking for a way out because he knows that somewhere at the exit truth and love are waiting for him, and that is why he is tireless," said Laleva.

The writer announced that preparations for the film "Life in the Rocks" are advanced and she is also writing a book that will be in a completely different style from her previous books.