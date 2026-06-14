The best of Asia was presented by 11 countries in Sofia (VIDEO+PHOTOS)

For the sixth consecutive year, the Asian Festival was held in Sofia. For the first time, it was held within two days. The rich cultural and culinary program brought together tens of thousands of residents and guests of Sofia, who got acquainted with the traditions of 11 countries, including Vietnam, India, Cambodia, China, Mongolia, the United Arab Emirates, Pakistan, the Republic of Korea and Japan.

The festival was divided into four corners – traditional souvenirs from each country, a cultural scene, a corner with traditional Asian dishes and one for martial arts and meditation.