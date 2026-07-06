"Opera on the Peaks" and "Scene on the Peaks" launched with great interest

The Belogradchik Rocks are once again the majestic backdrop to some of the most anticipated cultural events of the summer.

On July 3, the 11th edition of the „Opera of the Peaks“ and the second edition of „Stage of the Peaks“, which will continue until September 5.

Official guests at the opening were the mayor of Belogradchik, Boyan Minkov, Assen Hristov - Chairman of the Supervisory Board of „Electrohold Bulgaria“, Eurohold and ERM West, and Milen Hristov - Member of the Management Board of Electrohold

Sales and Electrohold Trade. In his address, Assen Hristov thanked everyone who contributed to the realization of this year's edition of the festival, as well as the audience and the artists for their support and participation.

In his welcome speech, the mayor of Belogradchik Municipality Boyan Minkov thanked everyone who contributed to the organization of the event. “I am extremely happy for the eleventh consecutive year to say to you: “Welcome!“. We have been organizing this opera festival for eleven years now, and for the second consecutive year we will also hold the new festival “Stage of the Peaks“.

The festival season started with great interest from the audience with the concert-performance “The Waltz King“, dedicated to the music of Johann Strauss-son. A day later, the new musical “Hello, how are you, friend“ with music by Stefan Dimitrov was presented on the stage among the Belogradchik rocks.

Under the stars and in the unique atmosphere of the natural phenomenon, the audience enjoyed two impressive musical events, which made a strong start to this year's edition of the festivals.

Over the next two months, the festivals will offer their richest program to date – a total of 18 titles, including opera and ballet, concert performances, operettas and musicals, theater productions, concerts of brass and symphony orchestras, as well as rock, pop and folklore music.

Organizer of „Opera of the Peaks“ and „Stage of the Peaks“ is Free Media Group in partnership with the State Opera – Ruse, the National Musical Theater „Stefan Makedonski“ and the Dramatic Puppet Theater in Vratsa. The two festivals are held with the assistance of the Municipality of Belogradchik and with the exclusive support of Electrohold. Other partners include Euroins, China Motor Company (representative of Dongfeng, BYD and Hongqi), the „Skalite“ hotel, „Magura“ Wine Cellar and FastPay.

In the program of „Opera on the Peaks“ also includes the operas “Tosca“ and „Madame Butterfly“, by Mozart - „The Wedding of Figaro“, the ballet to music by Georges Bizet - .„Carmen“, as well as the legendary musical “Cabaret” by John Kander.

Theatrical program of „Scene of the Peaks“ will propose the spectacles „Чамкория“, “Friday evening“, „Desperate Housewives 2“, „Perfect Intruders“, “Botevata lyubov“ and „Big hater“. One of the most common Bulgarian musicians will also be performing on the stage under the rocks – rock legends „Tangra“ and BTR with symphony orchestra. A folk festival with free entrance will be held on August 7 and 8, and the finale of the festival will be performed by the Montana brass band. href="https://www.eventim.bg/event/%D1%81%D1%86%D0%B5%D0%BD%D0%B0-%D0%BD%D0%B0-%D0%B2%D1%8A%D1%80%D1%85%D0%BE%D0%B2 %D0%B5%D1%82%D0%B5-%D1%81%D1%86%D0%B5%D0%BD%D0%B0-%D0%BD%D0%B0-%D1%81%D0%BA%D0%B0%D0%BB%D0%B8%D1%82%D0%B5-21529157/" target="_blank"> “Mont Mûzik“ on the eve of Union Day. Tickets for the spectacles from the program of the two evening festivals are on sale.

With its combination of natural beauty, music and high-level theatre, “Opera of the Peaks“ and „Scene of the Peaks“ continue to establish Belogradchik as one of the leading cultural destinations in Bulgaria and to attract audiences from all over the country. Full program and all headlines from two festivals:

OPERA AT THE TOP 2026

 July 3 – “Kralyat na waltz“ – concert, dedicated to Johann Schraus-son

 July 4 – “ Hello, how are you my friend“ – musical by Stefan Diomov

 July 17 – “Live on Broadway“ – concert-performance with Rafi Bohosyan and the orchestra i

choir of the Russian State Opera

 July 18 – “Tosca“ by Giacomo Puccini

 July 24 – “Carmen“ – ballet to music by Georges Bizet

 July 25 – “Countess Marica“ by Imre Kalman

 July 31 – “The Wedding of Figaro“ by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart

 August 1 – “Madame Butterfly“ by Giacomo Puccini

 September 4 – “Cabaret“ – musical by John Kander



SCENA NA VYRHOVETE 2026



 July 11 – “Chamkoria“ – dir. Яvor Gъrdev with Zahari Baharov

 August 7-8 – Folklore festival (free entrance)

 August 14 – “Friday evening“ – with Hristo Pъdev, Filip Bukov, Stojan Dojčev and

Aleksandar Deyanov – Skiller

 August 15 – “Perfect troublemakers“ - French comedy

 August 21 – concert by the group “Tangra“

 August 22 – BTR with symphony orchestra

 August 28 – “Botevata ljubov“ - patriotic spectacle on the occasion of 150-

the anniversary of the April Uprising

 August 29 - “Big hater” - French comedy

 September 5 – “Mont music“ – wind orchestra

Tickets for “Opera of the Peaks“ – v net on Eventim

Tickets for „Opera of the Peaks“ – v networks on Eventim, Grabo and URBO.

Tickets for “Scena na ъrhovete“ – in networks on Eventim, Grabo, Kupibileti.bg

and URBO.