Sunday, July 5, 2026, is shaping up to be the culmination of the summer festival season in Bulgaria.

Residents and guests of the capital, as well as vacationers on the native Black Sea coast, have the opportunity to witness the final chords of several large-scale international forums that brought together thousands of artists and fans in our country over the past week.

Jazz in the park and Latin fiesta on the beach

Closing of the 15th edition of the A to JazZ Festival in Sofia: Today is the last, fourth day of the anniversary edition of the largest open jazz forum in the capitalA to JazZ. South Park II once again welcomes visitors with all-day activities - from morning musical yoga to children's workshops and a craft art bazaar. The grand climax of the evening on the main stage will be presented by two-time Grammy winner - phenomenal drummer and rhythmic polymath Nate Smith . Admission to the outdoor concerts remains free.

Today is the last, fourth day of the anniversary edition of the largest open jazz forum in the capitalA to JazZ. South Park II once again welcomes visitors with all-day activities - from morning musical yoga to children's workshops and a craft art bazaar. The grand climax of the evening on the main stage will be presented by two-time Grammy winner - phenomenal drummer and rhythmic polymath . Admission to the outdoor concerts remains free. The grand finale of Sensation Days in Albena: At the same time, the first edition of Sensation Days 2026 - the large-scale Latin beach festival in the Albena resort - ends on the northern coast. This Sunday is reserved for the final sequences of dances on the four pool and beach stages, workshops with international instructors and the traditional beach animations for the event.

Folklore and Arts on the Southern Black Sea Coast

European Folklore Championship “Euro Folk 2026“: Today is the final day of the largest folklore championship in Europe, which since July 1 has transformed the stages into Nessebar, Sunny Beach, Sveti Vlas and Pomorie at the crossroads of dozens of international cultures. Today the international jury will announce the final ranking for the World Folklore Ranking and will award the prestigious awards to the best ensembles.

Today is the final day of the largest folklore championship in Europe, which since July 1 has transformed the stages into at the crossroads of dozens of international cultures. Today the international jury will announce the final ranking for the World Folklore Ranking and will award the prestigious awards to the best ensembles. Start of the festival “The Muses“ in Sozopol: Sunday also marks the beginning of the International Youth Festival of Arts Competition “The Muses“ in Sozopol, which will last until July 15. The city is becoming a stage for young talents in the fields of dance, theater, music and fine arts.

Клубен живот и алтернативна сцена

Вечерни събития в София и Варна: За тези, които предпочитат по-интимната клубна атмосфера, вечерта предлага разнообразни събития. В софийския Bar Soda ще се проведе партито „Forgive Me Monday!“, а във Варна театър „ЛанжеронЪ“ представя гостуващата постановка „Теза с нашего двора“.

С навлизането в същинската част на юли културният календар на страната тепърва ще се нажежава. Още в следващите дни се очакват стартът на Фестивала на пясъчните скулптури в Бургас и емблематични концерти като този на Робърт Плант в Пловдив.