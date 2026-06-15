Steve Walsh at 75: The voice of classic Kansas celebrates anniversary away from the stage

The legendary vocalist of the progressive rock band Kansas, Steve Walsh, turns 75 today, June 15.

The musician, born in 1951, is the iconic voice behind some of the greatest classics in rock history. He is the lead vocalist and keyboardist on Kansas' most famous songs such as "Dust in the Wind", "Carry On Wayward Son" and "Point of Know Return".

Together with Kerry Livgren, they created the complex arrangements and lyrics that defined American progressive and arena rock in the 1970s.

Walsh was part of the group from 1973-1981 and 1985-2014, and in the meantime founded the band Streets.

In 2014, Steve Walsh officially retired from the music scene and retired, leaving behind a legacy of over 15 million albums sold worldwide.

Many exciting stories are known about Steve Walsh - from his incredible physical performances on stage to his turbulent personal life. Here are the most interesting and little-known facts about him:

Steve never took formal singing or piano lessons. He learned everything by ear.

He has an extremely powerful tenor voice that easily transitions into lower and deeper registers.

In the 1980s and 1990s, he underwent surgeries that changed his diaphragm, but he adapted his singing style.

Walsh was known for doing handstands on his Hammond organ during concerts without stopping singing.

While other progressive rock bands stood still, Steve ran, jumped, and wore athletic clothing (shorts and T-shirts), which was atypical for the genre.

In the 1970s and 1980s, he struggled with a severe cocaine addiction. Sam admits that it hindered his career. Years ago he got completely clean.

In 1981 he left Kansas because his colleague Kerry Livgren became a deeply religious Christian. Steve refused to sing strongly religious lyrics. He returned in 1985 only after Livgren left.

Steve is a certified pilot. Over the years, he often piloted small planes himself to travel between concerts.

As a young man, he was an excellent athlete - he played football and gymnastics, which explains his physical stamina on stage.

Steve Walsh is married to his wife Angelina and has three children, and throughout his life he has consciously kept his family away from the spotlight and media noise.

Unlike many other rock stars, he never shares details about weddings or past relationships. He avoids showing his family at public events. For many years, the musician has lived with his family in Atlanta, Georgia, where he settled permanently after his final retirement from Kansas in 2014.

Steve's three children - two sons and a daughter - were born in three different decades. Blue Walsh, his first son, was born in 1980. His daughter Olivia Walsh was born in 1999, and the second appeared in 2006.

After finishing intensive touring, Walsh shares in rare interviews that he is finally enjoying a quiet life. entirely dedicated to his children and wife.