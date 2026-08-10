Today, August 10, 2026, the world of progressive rock celebrates the birthday of one of the most eccentric, ingenious and recognizable musicians in history – Ian Anderson.

The legendary frontman, singer and multi-instrumentalist of Jethro Tull turns 79 years old. His musical career, which has spanned over six decades, has been filled with huge successes, timeless hits such as "Aqualung" and "Locomotive Breath", but also with many little-known details that remain hidden behind his stage image.

Anderson has an impressive body of work behind him – 24 studio albums with the band and several solo projects, and in April last year the band surprised fans with their latest album Curious Ruminant. In honor of his birthday, we present you a selection of the most curious and unpopular facts about the life of the rock icon.

1. He chose the flute because he was afraid of Eric Clapton

Before becoming the most famous flautist in rock music, Ian Anderson began his journey as a guitarist in the school band The Blades. In the late 1960s, however, he decided to change instruments. The reason? The musician quickly realized that he would never reach the technical perfection of contemporaries such as Eric Clapton. Anderson decided to look for something different that would distinguish him, bought a flute and began playing it just a few months before the recordings of Jethro Tull's debut album in 1968.

2. He is ashamed of the band's name to this day

The band got the name Jethro Tull completely by accident. At the beginning of their career in London, the musicians constantly changed their names in order to get repeat performances in clubs. Their booker suggested the name “Jethro Tull“. Only later did Anderson realize that this was a real historical figure - an 18th-century English agronomist who invented the mechanical seeder. In interviews with The Guardian (theguardian.com) and AXS TV (axs.tv) Anderson says that to this day he feels a sense of guilt and slight shame about this fact, humorously describing it as “identity theft“.

3. The legendary one-legged pose is the result of a mistake

Anderson's iconic stage pose - playing the flute while balancing on one leg - is his trademark. However, it is not a pre-conceived strategy. The musician admits that in his early years, under the influence of stage fright and adrenaline, he simply started lifting one leg while playing the harmonica to maintain balance. Journalists quickly noticed this and described it as his style, after which Anderson decided to make it a permanent fixture of his show, earning him the nickname “crazy flamingo“.

4. Successful businessman outside of music: Salmon farming

In addition to being a creative genius, Ian Anderson is also known in the industry as an extremely pragmatic businessman. In the 1970s and 1980s, he invested heavily in agriculture and bought several large salmon farms in the United Kingdom and Chile. His company Strathaird, based on the Scottish Isle of Skye, became a hugely successful business with a turnover of millions before parts of it were sold in the late 1990s.

5. A staunch opponent of drugs

In the era of "sex, drugs and rock and roll" in the 1970s, Anderson remained a complete exception. He always avoided serious vices and banned substances. In recent conversations cited by platforms like Louder Sound (loudersound.com) and UK iNews (inews.co.uk), he notes that his abstinence has sometimes isolated him from his colleagues, but has helped him maintain his health and career, while many of his contemporaries have lost the battle with vice.

6. Battling an incurable lung disease

In 2020, during a guest appearance on The Big Interview with Dan Rather, Ian Anderson revealed that he suffers from COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) - an incurable lung disease. The musician believes that the main cause of his condition is decades of inhaling artificial smoke from on-stage smoke machines during concerts. However, thanks to breathing exercises, medication and avoiding polluted air, he continues to sing and play without any problems.