Frank Byrd, drummer of legendary rock band ZZ Top, dies

The rock world was plunged into grief after it became clear that longtime ZZ Top drummer Frank Byrd had died on August 17 in Richmond, Texas.

The sad news was officially confirmed by a representative of the band to Variety. The musician passed away at the age of 77, surrounded by his family, after battling deteriorating health in recent weeks. Due to his illness, the band recently canceled their large-scale concert at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles.

The group's founder and frontman Billy Gibbons made an emotional statement, distributed by the BBC, in which he shared: “Today we have lost a great friend and collaborator, and the world has lost one of the most innovative drummers and a true son of Texas. His distinctive and inimitable rhythm was the key to ZZ Top staying at the top for so long.“

The musical legacy of a legend

Frank Byrd joined the band in Houston in late 1969, shortly after its formation. Along with Billy Gibbons and the late bassist Dusty Hill, who died in 2021, they formed one of the most stable and recognizable lineups in rock and roll history, remaining unchanged for more than half a century. Rolling Stone magazine notes that Byrd participated in the recordings of all 15 studio albums of the band, becoming the rhythmic heart of timeless hits such as "La Grange", "Tush", "Sharp Dressed Man" and "Gimme All Your Lovin'".

Worldwide fame came to them in the 1980s with the advent of MTV, where their videos with iconic hot cars and attractive models became a permanent part of the airwaves. Their 1983 album "Eliminator" achieved diamond status in the US with over 10 million copies sold. Thanks to their enormous contribution to the blues and boogie-rock culture, the trio was solemnly inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2004.

The paradox of the name: The only beardless member of ZZ Top

For fans around the world, Frank Beard will also remain known for one of the most amusing and iconic ironies in music history. Although his surname literally translates from English as “Beard“, he was the only member of the trio who did not wear a long, iconic beard, but relied exclusively on a mustache.

The band's management announced that this week's planned concerts in Utah and Colorado have been canceled. Despite the heavy loss, ZZ Top will continue their current tour “The Big One!“ this weekend with concerts in Austin, Texas - a city that Byrd considered his second home. Michael Monahan will be on drums, as Frank Byrd himself wanted the band to continue playing. The musician leaves behind his wife, Debbie Meredith, and three children.