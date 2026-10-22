Sartre refuses the Nobel Prize for Literature in 1964

On October 22, 1964, Jean-Paul Sartre was announced as the winner of the Nobel Prize in Literature, but he did not accept the award. The Swedish Academy awarded him for a work that “with its wealth of ideas and the spirit of freedom and the search for truth has had a broad influence on the modern era“.

The decision came at a time when Sartre was already among the most influential French writers and philosophers. Born on June 21, 1905 in Paris, the author is known for his novels, plays and philosophical works related to existentialism. In the same 1964, his autobiographical book “Words“ was published.

The Letter That Does Not Stop the Prize

Sartre learned of the Swedish Academy's intention from a publication in “Figaro Literary“ on October 15. The next day, he sent a letter stating that he would refuse the prize. However, the letter was not read in time and the Academy announced its decision on October 22. This circumstance is described in an archive material of “Le Monde“.

In a statement to the Swedish press, Sartre explained that his refusal was not directed against the Swedish Academy or against the Nobel Prize itself. “The writer must refuse to be turned into an institution“, he stated. According to him, the signature “Jean-Paul Sartre“ would not mean the same as the signature “Jean-Paul Sartre, Nobel Laureate“.

Freedom before the award

His reasons are both personal and principled. Sartre points out that he has always refused official honors. In 1945, he did not accept the “Legion of Honor“, and before that he had also refused offers to take a place at the French College.

According to him, a writer should act solely through the means of literature. Official recognition could create pressure on readers and change the way his work is perceived. He also fears that his personal political positions will be associated with the Nobel institution.

Sartre also draws attention to the monetary side of the prize, which in 1964 amounted to 250,000 Swedish kronor. He acknowledged that the funds could have been used to support causes, including the anti-apartheid movement, but refused to accept the sum along with the award.

The philosopher also added a political motive: in his opinion, the prize would inevitably be interpreted in terms of the opposition between the cultures of the East and the West. He did not define the Nobel Prize as “bourgeois“, but he believed that such an interpretation would be inevitable in certain circles.

Sartre died on April 15, 1980, without changing his decision. The Nobel Foundation defined the case as a refusal by a laureate who had consistently rejected official awards.

Sources: lemonde.fr, nybooks.com, apnews.com