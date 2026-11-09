Young Actor Boris Kashev, Known for “11A”, Dies

Actor Boris Kashev has died suddenly at the age of 34. The sad news was announced by people close to him on social media.

Kashev was born on January 28, 1992, in Sofia. In 2014, he graduated from the National Academy for Theatre and Film Arts “Krastyo Sarafov”, majoring in Acting for Dramatic Theatre, in Professor Margarita Mladenova’s class.

His first screen appearance came in 2004 in the television film “The Meaning of Life”, when he was 12 years old. He played the role of Kircho in the production.

Two years later, Boris Kashev appeared in the Bulgarian-German series “Magna Aura – The Lost City”, where he played Kristian.

His other film appearances include “Children of Wax”, “The Road to Costa del Maresme” and “11A”. The actor also appeared in the short films “Promotion”, “Flowers”, “On Red”, “On the Threshold” and “Ludisea”.

Throughout his professional career, he worked with directors Ivan Nichev, Mihaela Komitova, Martin Genovski, Toma Vasharov, Lazachar Petrov and Ivaylo Spasov.

Boris Kashev also appeared in theatre. He took part in the production “The Deer King” at the Azaryan Theatre, directed by Anastasia Sabeva.

His death cuts short a promising career that began in childhood and spanned television films, series, cinema and theatre.