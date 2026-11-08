Bulgarian artist Nikolay Yanev receives Taylor Foundation award in Paris

Nikolay Yanev is among the artists honored at the 123rd edition of the Autumn Salon in Paris. The Taylor Foundation named him among the recipients of one of its awards, worth 1,000 euros. The awards were presented as part of the exhibition, which took place from October 28 to November 1, 2026, at Place de la Concorde.

“We congratulate all the recipients,” the Taylor Foundation said in its post about this year's distribution of awards.

Long-standing participation in the Parisian salon

Nikolay Yanev has been an associate member of the Autumn Salon since 1992 and has taken part in its annual exhibitions with brief interruptions. The salon was founded in 1903 and over the years has presented artists such as Henri Matisse, Pablo Picasso, Amedeo Modigliani and Paul Cézanne.

Yanev was born in 1954 in Dupnitsa and graduated from the National Academy of Art in 1981, specializing in “Painting.” He works in the fields of abstract painting, portraiture, interiors and the nude. His works are part of the collections of the Uffizi Gallery in Florence, the Mimara Museum in Zagreb and the National Museum of Fine Arts in Valletta.

Sources: blitz.bg, sofiapress.com, marica.bg