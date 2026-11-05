The Wife of The Doors’ Robby Krieger Dies at 79

Lynne Ann Veres, the wife of The Doors guitarist Robby Krieger, has died at the age of 79. She died on October 29, and Krieger announced the news several days later. He was by her side together with their son, Waylon.

“After more than 50 years of love and marriage, my wife Lynne Ann Veres passed away peacefully,” Krieger wrote. He added that he and Waylon would “miss her very much” and asked their loved ones and fans to keep them in their thoughts and prayers. No official cause of death has been given.

Their Marriage Lasted Nearly 54 Years

Robby and Lynne Krieger married on December 25, 1972. They were married for nearly 54 years and had one son, Waylon, who is also a musician. According to TMZ, Lynne died after a prolonged illness, but this has not been confirmed as the official cause of death.

The connection between Lynne and The Doors began during the band’s early years. Before marrying Krieger, she was romantically involved with vocalist Jim Morrison. Krieger later became close to her, and their story is linked to some of the band’s best-known songs.

Lynne Veres Inspired “Love Her Madly”

Krieger wrote “Love Her Madly” for the 1971 album “L.A. Woman,” and Lynne Veres was his inspiration for the song. It became one of The Doors’ biggest hits, reaching No. 11 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

The guitarist also dedicated his memoir, “Set the Night on Fire,” to his wife. Published in 2021, the book describes her as a person with a “fiery spirit,” and he writes: “She is the only person I have ever met who allows me to be myself.”

Robby Krieger, who is 80, continues to perform on stage. On October 28, he played with John Densmore, the other surviving founding member of The Doors. Krieger is scheduled to perform in Menlo Park, California, on November 13.

Sources: sfchronicle.com, thedailybeast.com, tmz.com