Marco Mendoza is coming to Sofia with the band Elite as a guest

Marco Mendoza will perform a concert in Sofia on November 2, and the special guest of the evening will be the Bulgarian band Elite. The event will be held at the Rock'n'Rolla club and is organized by “Sofia Music Enterprises“.

The American bassist and singer will present his solo program, in which rock meets blues, funk and soul. According to the organizers, the concert will go through different moods and influences, emphasizing the energy of live performance and direct contact with the audience.

„The audience is an active part of the evening, and the freedom between the musicians turns the concert into a direct meeting with a person for whom rock and roll is a way of communication“, point out from „Sofia Music Enterprises“.

Career with Thin Lizzy and Whitesnake

Mendoza is known to the rock audience for his work with Thin Lizzy, Whitesnake, The Dead Daisies, Blue Murder and Ted Nugent. His career also includes collaborations with John Sykes, David Coverdale, Neil Sean and Dolores O'Riordan.

In addition to being a bassist, he also performs as a vocalist and frontman. His solo projects are related to a wider musical range, in which rock, blues, funk and soul are intertwined.

Mendoza's solo albums

The albums Viva La Rock and New Direction were created in collaboration with Danish guitarist and producer Søren Andersen and were recorded in Copenhagen. In them, Mendoza combines energetic rock songs, strong melodies and more intimate moments.

In Viva La Rock the musician returns to a part of his musical history with a version of Thin Lizzy's Chinatown. The recording features Richard Fortus of Guns N' Roses and Mike Trump. The album also includes a reading of Ted Nugent's Hey Baby.

The upcoming concert in Sofia will present this side of Mendoza's work in a club setting, along with a special appearance by the Bulgarian band Elite.

Sources: bta.bg, zrock.bg