See Who Was Honored at the Peroto Awards Ceremony

Prestigious Peroto Literary Awards were presented at an official ceremony yesterday. For 12 years now, the National Palace of Culture has honored the finest writers and translators who have contributed to the development of contemporary Bulgarian literature.

The Lifetime Achievement Award went to Zdravka Evtimova. The award was presented to her by Culture Minister Evtim Miloshev, who said: “Every author sets out from a small town to conquer the world. She stayed in Pernik and brought the world to her hometown.” Zdravka Evtimova accepted the award with emotion: “For me, the most important thing in the creative journey is warmth, so that I can give it to people—to the young writers and poets I meet—and give them the feeling that they have strength and that nothing can stop them.”

In the “Children's Literature” category, the prize went to Ivanka Mogilska for her book “A Meadow for Snowmen,” published by Janet 45. She received the award from NDK Executive Director Iya Petkova, who said: “It is important to be part of our children's development, it is important to read with them and inspire them. It is important to make sure that books become their companions in life.”

The award in the “Prose” category went to Vladislav Todorov for “The Infernal Machine of Happiness,” published by Colibri. It was presented by Angela Rodel, a translator of contemporary Bulgarian literature.

The award in the “Debut” category went to Evgenia Dineva for “Kalava,” published by Janet 45. The prize was presented by Irina Dakova, Deputy Mayor for Culture and Tourism of Sofia Municipality.

The award for Best Translation from Bulgarian into a Foreign Language (Romanian) went to Mariana Mandzhulya-Zhatop for “The Butterfly Hunter” by Kostadin Kostadinov, “The Gardener and Death” by Georgi Gospodinov, “Volcano” by Elena Alexieva and “Made of Guilt” by Yoanna Elmi. The award was presented by Milena Dimitrova, Secretary to the President of the Republic of Bulgaria for Culture, Education and Relations with Bulgarians Abroad.

The award in the “Poetry” category went to Tzotcho Boyadzhiev for “Book of Cities,” published by the St. Kliment Ohridski University Press. It was presented by Petya Gospodinova, Chair of the Board of the Bulgarian Book Association.

The honorees were selected by a jury consisting of Associate Professor Angel Igov, PhD, lecturer, writer and translator; Ekaterina Grigorova, PhD, lecturer and poet; Beloslava Dimitrova, winner of a Peroto Award for poetry and editor at Artefir on the Bulgarian National Radio; Emanuil A. Vidinski, poet, writer and editor at Literary Newspaper; and writer Nikolay Terziyski.

Traditionally, each honoree received a statuette created by renowned Bulgarian sculptor Professor Emil Popov. The event was held with the financial support of the Ministry of Culture.