Debuting OnlyFans Influencer Uses Grandma to Make $1 Million in Less Than an Hour PHOTOS

Just before launching her much-talked-about OnlyFans account, social media star Piper Rockell caused a major online stir with a playful yet puzzling prediction.

In a video posted to her Instagram on Dec. 30, the 19-year-old influencer casually sat in a car with her grandmother and asked a tense question: “How much do you think I'll make on January 1st?“

Without hesitation, her grandmother responded with a bold answer: “Two million dollars... in 24 hours.“

Piper, visibly stunned, laughed and repeated the number with distrust. The clip, dated “January 1“, spread like wildfire.

When the clock strikes midnight on January 1, Piper doesn't waste another second.

Her OnlyFans account was activated almost instantly, as was her cash flow.

In less than an hour, she had already amassed a staggering $1 million, putting her on a trajectory that could very well fulfill her grandmother's bold prediction.

Although the final 24-hour figure is still a secret, the explosive start left no doubt: Rockelle had mobilized her huge fan base in remarkable fashion.