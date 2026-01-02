Violinist sues Will Smith for sexual harassment

American violinist Brian King Joseph has filed a lawsuit in Los Angeles, California, accusing Hollywood actor Will Smith of sexual harassment, Fox News reported.

The musician claims that Smith tried to gain his trust “for the purpose of further sexual exploitation“. The actor convinced the violinist that they “created a special bond“ and “used other language that indicated his closeness to the plaintiff“, according to court documents.

The lawsuit also states that in March 2025, the violinist participated in Smith's musical tour and during that period experienced “a series of traumatic events“ and systematic “predatory behavior“ on the part of the actor.