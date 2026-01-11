Six killed in plane crash in Colombia

Six people, including popular Colombian singer Jeison Jimenez, died in a private plane crash in central Colombia, Agence France-Presse reported, citing local authorities.

“There are no survivors“, Colonel Alvaro Bello of the country's civil aviation told radio "Caracol".

The private plane crashed near Paipa airport in Boyaca department, shortly after taking off for Medellin, according to a statement from Colombia's Ministry of Transport.

Videos circulating on social media show the plane, which failed to gain altitude during takeoff, crashing at high speed into a grassy area at the end of the runway and bursting into flames

The 34-year-old singer Jimenez is known in Colombia for his songs in the traditional Mexican styles of "ranchera" and "corrido", which have earned him millions of views on social media.