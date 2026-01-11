Alien theorist Erich von Daniken dies at 90

Swiss Erich von Daniken - author of popular science books and films about alleged alien visits to Earth - has died at the age of 90, the AP and DPA reported, citing a statement from his office on Sunday.

Known for his alien theories, the writer died on Saturday after a short stay in a hospital in Unterseen, near the Swiss capital Bern, his office said. His family later confirmed the news to the DPA agency.

The best-selling author wrote dozens of books about his views on traces of aliens on Earth. Among his most famous claims is that the pyramids in Egypt were built with the help of beings from another planet.

On his YouTube channel, Däniken lectured about ancient space visitors, whom people in the past perceived as gods. He even discussed issues such as whether aliens have the same sexual organs as humans.

Erich von Däniken will remain famous for his consistent and persistent attempts to provide “extraterrestrial“ explanations for the mysteries of humanity.