American woman obsessed with sweets banned sugar and lost 45 kilograms

American Christy McCammon overcame her sugar addiction and lost 45 kilograms. She shared her weight loss secrets with Need To Know.

McCammon explained that her main problem was her love of sweets. She consumed 5,000 kilocalories a day and found solace in delicious food. However, McCammon gradually began to realize that her lifestyle was too dangerous for her health.

She tried different diets and even went to the gym, but did not see results. Everything changed in 2017, when she completely gave up sugar and sweeteners. Instead of sweets, McCammon started eating fruits, sweet potatoes and cottage cheese. This helped her lose 45 kilograms.

She has been living this way for seven years and prefers fruit cake to cream cake for her birthday.

“People often think that this lifestyle is restrictive, but I want to tell you that being overweight and obsessed with food is much more restrictive,“ she explained.