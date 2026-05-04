Three killed, 40 injured in monster truck demonstration in Colombian city of Popayan VIDEO

At least three people have died and about 40 others were injured during a monster truck demonstration in the Colombian city of Popayan in the Cauca department.

One of the vehicles plowed into a crowd of people, the Noticias Caracol television channel reported.

According to the channel, the woman driving the monster truck lost control of the vehicle while performing a stunt, which led to it swerving into the crowd and destroying the barriers.

The truck also crashed into a street lamp, causing a short circuit.

The governor of Cauca, Octavio Guzmán, expressed his condolences to the families of the victims and assured the public that the Ministry of Health of the country, together with the security services, will do everything possible to resolve the situation.