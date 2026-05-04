Ukrainian drone hits apartment building in Moscow days before May 9 parade

A Ukrainian drone hit an apartment building in the western part of Moscow early this morning, the mayor of the Russian capital Sergei Sobyanin announced on Telegram, quoted by DPA and Reuters, BTA reports.

According to his data, no one was injured in the strike, but the incident comes just days before the military parade for Victory Day on May 9. The affected area is located relatively close to the city center and is home to several diplomatic missions.

Sobyanin added that Russian air defenses have shot down two more Ukrainian drones.

Security tensions in Moscow have been rising since the Russian Defense Ministry announced in late April that this year's parade would be held without the traditional participation of tanks and missile systems due to concerns about possible Ukrainian drone attacks.

Although Russian authorities have often reported drone attacks in the Moscow region, most of them have so far targeted airports, military facilities or peripheral areas, and direct damage to civilian infrastructure in the capital is relatively rare.

Against this backdrop, the war between Russia and Ukraine is entering its fifth year, with both sides increasingly striking far behind the front line.

Yesterday, Russian authorities Belgorod region also reported a deadly Ukrainian drone strike in the village of Nechaevka, near the border. According to governor Vyacheslav Gladkov, two people died after a drone hit a car belonging to a family of three, and a woman was hospitalized with injuries.