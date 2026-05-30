Music producer and mogul Clive Davis, who played a key role in the careers of Whitney Houston, Aretha Franklin and Kelly Clarkson, has been hospitalized in New York, TMZ reported, citing a representative for Davis.

According to the source, Davis was hospitalized due to an upper respiratory infection.

TMZ noted that this was done as a precautionary measure and he is expected to be discharged within the next 24 hours.

Davis had previous health problems; in 2021 he was diagnosed with Bell's palsy.

The 94-year-old Clive Davis is considered a key figure in the music industry. In addition to managing Whitney Houston's career, Davis has also worked with artists such as Janis Joplin and Billy Joel.

Davis co-founded Bad Boy Records with Sean "Diddy" Combs, is a former president of Columbia Records, and has been the chief creative officer of Sony Music Entertainment since 2018.

In 2000, the producer was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in the "non-performing" category, and a 200-seat theater at the Grammy Museum was named in his honor.