The eldest son of the US President, businessman Donald Trump Jr., officially married model and socialite Bettina Anderson on the eve of their wedding ceremony, which was planned to take place in the Bahamas.

The couple registered their marriage on Thursday, May 21, in Palm Beach, Florida. The ceremony, according to documents, was performed by the Trump family's real estate lawyer, Brad McPherson, and the certificate was officially signed by a deputy county clerk.

The wedding is scheduled for this weekend and will take place on a private island in the Bahamas, surrounded by family and close friends. US President Donald Trump will reportedly not be able to attend.

Insiders note that the couple decided to get married officially first to avoid public controversy surrounding the lavish ceremony.

What is known about the bride

Bettina Anderson, 39, is a model and influencer. She studied at Columbia University, worked on advertising campaigns for luxury brands and appeared on the covers of lifestyle magazines. Anderson grew up in Palm Beach and is the daughter of prominent banker Harry Loy Anderson Jr.

The couple got engaged in December 2025 after about a year of dating. Donald Trump Jr. was previously married to Vanessa Trump, with whom he has five children.