One of the most exciting moments in every young person's life is coming - the prom.

This is a time of emotions, celebration, and a symbolic step towards a new stage. Relatives and friends gather to mark the occasion, and along with the look and the celebration, there is one more important thing - the gift. It is important for everyone to be able to give the young a precious memory. After all, everyone remembers three things from their party: what they wore, how much they drank, and what they were given.

There are thousands of options on the market, the important thing is that the gifts are not repeated, but negotiating with every relative at a crowded party is difficult.

Therefore, considering the common experience of many graduates in recent years, as well as future ones, we have selected several practical and interesting ideas that will facilitate the process and delight every graduate!

Based on observations of trends on social networks such as TikTok and Instagram, here is what Gen-Z is aiming for and where they are celebrating en masse in 2026:

The classic option: Money in an envelope! You definitely can't go wrong with a sum of money in an envelope or a voucher for a favorite store, website, or just cash. However, the family party is not the only celebration that the graduates are planning, and after May they will also have to go to the sea...

Adrenaline for new drivers! If you want to directly target the interests of the graduates, you can bet on a course in drift driving. One constant trend is the strong interest in the newly acquired skill that all 12th graders have just acquired. This way, you will not only support them, but you will give them emotion, adrenaline, memories and important preparation for the dynamic urban environment in which they are about to find themselves.

We are moving on to relaxation and Instagram “potential” with another fresh idea! A travel voucher for a trip to an interesting destination, a spa hotel or a cozy place. The perfect way for a high school graduate to relax before university… and upload a few enviable photos. After all, relaxation is in fashion for any age, and destinations never run out.

A hot air balloon flight – a memory for a lifetime – adrenaline, views and #romance on Instagram.

An attractive and well-deserved reward for the efforts over the past 12 years? A hot air balloon flight is extremely popular right now and everyone wants to go. A glass of champagne, height and an impressive view – There is no one who wouldn't like it! Such an air party with friends or with a boyfriend is always a cause for joy. In terms of originality, this definitely beats the envelope with money, which has a great chance of going for shots and napkins in Studentski Grad. And from the flight, in addition to cool photos, everyone will also receive a video recording, so that the moment can truly be remembered forever!

In the end, after all the material gifts, the most valuable remains the emotion.

If you want to choose something different and memorable, platforms like makaroon.bg collect various ideas in one place and can save you hours of searching.