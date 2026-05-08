British singer Bonnie Tyler in medically induced coma

British singer Bonnie Tyler is in a medically induced coma due to a worsening condition following surgery in Portugal, the Jornal de Noticias newspaper reported, citing its sources.

Earlier, representatives for the singer announced on Instagram that Tyler, whose birth name is Gaynor Sullivan, was hospitalized in Portugal after emergency surgery for a gastrointestinal perforation.

According to reports, doctors were able to repair the perforation during the operation, but the infection and inflammation continued to progress. The singer's condition is stable after the operation, but a few hours later her health deteriorated sharply, which led to the decision to place Tyler in a medically induced coma, the newspaper reported.

She is currently in the intensive care unit of a hospital in the Portuguese city of Faro, accompanied by her husband Robert Sullivan, the publication added.