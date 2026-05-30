After the annual checkup: Trump is in excellent health, but has gained 6 kilograms

US President Donald Trump is in “excellent health“ and “fully ready“ to carry out his duties, his doctor Sean Barbabella said after a medical examination at the National Military Medical Center “Walter Reed“, reports the Associated Press.

According to the published report, Trump underwent CT scans, heart exams, cancer screenings and other preventive examinations with 22 specialists. After the three-hour examination, the president himself said that everything went "perfectly." The report stated that Trump's weight was 108 kilograms - 6 kg more than his examination in April 2025. Doctors recommended that he adjust his diet, increase his physical activity and lose weight, but noted that "his cognitive and physical indicators are excellent." Trump is 79 years old. On January 20, 2025, when the Republican was sworn in, he was 78 years and seven months old - nearly six months older than his predecessor Joe Biden on Inauguration Day in 2021. Trump has repeatedly accused Biden of covering up the extent of his health problems.

Trump also re-took the Montreal Cognitive Test, which measures memory, attention, language and executive function, scoring a perfect 30 out of 30.

In January, Politico reported that Trump’s health was increasingly being discussed among European officials. One of the sources told the publication that the issue was becoming a topic of conversation “at all levels.”

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico expressed concern about the US president’s condition after meeting with him. A diplomat claimed that Fico said the US president was "not himself".

The Wall Street Journal, citing people close to Trump, reported that he was showing "signs of aging". Trump himself told the publication that he had been taking aspirin daily for about 25 years, which caused him bruises that he covered up. The White House attributed one of the bruises on the president's hand to frequent handshakes.