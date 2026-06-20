Mick Jagger ends feud between British legends Rolling Stones and Beatles

Rolling Stones frontman Mick Jagger has ended the feud between his band and British legends, the Beatles.

On the “Today Show“ with Willie Geist, the 82-year-old singer recalled the 1960s, when the groups were often portrayed as rivals.

According to Jagger, there was some truth to the rumors about their rivalry, but any feud is now over.

“I think there was a PR element. But it was also a rivalry between London and Liverpool, like Los Angeles and New York. "Obviously it became a good topic for discussion in the press," he said.

There are no conflicts between the groups these days, as evidenced by the fact that Paul McCartney appears on the Rolling Stones' new album, “Foreign Tongues“, which will be released on July 10. He also played bass on their 2024 song “Bite My Head Off“.

“He plays really well, to our rhythm. He has the ability to change styles and is a really good bass player“, praised the Liverpool musician Jagger.