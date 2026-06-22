Dua Lipa has released the first PHOTOS from her fabulous Italian wedding with Callum Turner

Dua Lipa has finally released official footage from her wedding to British actor Callum Turner – an event that is already considered one of the most talked about in social circles in 2026. The pop star published a series of photos from the lavish three-day celebration in Sicily, revealing for the first time details of the ceremony that followed their civil marriage in London at the end of May.

After the discreet wedding at the town hall of the London district of Marylebone, the newlyweds gathered relatives, friends and a number of celebrities in Palermo for a large-scale celebration that lasted several days. Among the guests were musicians, actors and representatives of the fashion world, and according to international media, among the special moments was a performance by Sir Elton John in front of the newlyweds.

The greatest interest was aroused by Dua Lipa's wedding dress. For the main ceremony, the singer chose a specially created Chanel haute couture dress, the work of creative director Matteo Blasi. The impressive model was handmade in the Parisian ateliers of the fashion house and includes hundreds of thousands of embroidered beads, tens of thousands of feathers, a long veil and an open back. The dress quickly became one of the most talked-about bridal looks of the year.

По време на сватбения уикенд изпълнителката смени няколко дизайнерски визии – от рокля на Bottega Veneta за приветственото парти до ефирен модел на Chloé за следсватбената закуска. Калъм Търнър заложи на класическа елегантност с костюми на Louis Vuitton и Ferragamo.

Любовната история на Дуа Липа и Калъм Търнър започна през 2024 г., а година по-късно двамата обявиха годежа си. Оттогава двойката рядко коментира личния си живот публично, но не криеше сериозните си намерения. В интервюта певицата неведнъж е споделяла, че е открила в Търнър човек, с когото иска да изгради бъдещето си.

Сицилия не е избрана случайно за място на празненствата. Двамата често посещават острова и още през 2025 г. публикуваха снимки от романтична ваканция в Палермо, което според близки до двойката е превърнало региона в едно от любимите им места.