Rod Stewart Shocks Audience: He Breathes From an Oxygen Tank, Almost Fainting on Stage (VIDEO)

Rock legend Rod Stewart was forced to use an oxygen tank during a concert in the US state of Utah after he nearly fainted on stage. The incident comes just weeks after the singer canceled several shows due to health issues.

The 81-year-old singer was performing at the Utah First Credit Union Amphitheater in West Valley City when viewers noticed that he was moving significantly less than usual. Videos from the event showed Rod Stewart leaning on stage equipment, railings and stands as he continued his performance.

At one point, members of his crew brought out an oxygen tank, and the musician took a few deep breaths before addressing the audience: “The show has to go on. I almost passed out. Do you mind if I sit down for this song?“, he told the audience.

The British artist then finished the concert sitting in a chair.

According to local media, the altitude of West Valley City, located about 1,300 meters above sea level, may have contributed to the singer's physical discomfort.

The incident comes just a week after Rod Stewart canceled a concert in San Diego less than an hour before it was to begin. Initially, organizers cited a sinus infection as the cause, but the singer himself later announced that he had been diagnosed with an acute upper respiratory infection that led to laryngitis.

Shortly after that, the singer was criticized on social media after appearing at a World Cup match in Boston less than a day after the canceled concert. Published photos showed him supporting the Scottish national team with his sons Aiden and Alastair.

In May, Rod Stewart also canceled two of his Las Vegas shows, explaining at the time that he had been put on vocal rest due to sinus problems.

Despite a series of health difficulties, the musician has repeatedly stated that he has no intention of retiring. After announcing the farewell tour “One Last Time“ in 2024, he specified that he was only giving up large-scale world tours, but not concert activities.

“This will be the end of the big world tours for me, but I have no desire to retire. I love what I do and I do what I love“, the performer said at the time.

Stewart often emphasizes that good physical shape helps him stay active on stage. In recent years, he says that he maintains a regular training regimen and has been working with the same personal trainer for nearly four decades.