Pop icon Taylor Swift and NFL star Travis Kelsey are now officially husband and wife. The “Royal Wedding of America“ took place at the legendary Madison Square Garden arena in New York under unprecedented security measures and strict confidentiality. At this time, the festive reception in the hall continues, and is expected to end around 4:00 local time (11:00 Bulgarian time).

Star guests and a surprise host

The news of the official marriage was confirmed by the singer's long-time publicist Tri Payne. The ceremony was hosted by the famous comedian Adam Sandler, who took on the role of officiant. The newlyweds were dressed in unique outfits by Christian Dior Haute Couture, and the bride's shoes were custom-made by Christian Louboutin.

The cherished “I do“ was said in front of close 1000 specially invited guests, including Selena Gomez, Ed Sheeran and Blake Lively, Hugh Grant, Ethan Hawke and Bradley Cooper, quarterback Patrick Mahomes and a number of American football stars.

Guests were required to sign strict confidentiality agreements (NDAs), and their cell phones were checked and put away at the entrance to prevent any unauthorized photos. “Madison Square Garden“ was strategically chosen precisely because of the lack of windows and the presence of underground parking, protecting the event from paparazzi.

Heat up to 40 degrees and an appeal from the mayor

The wedding is taking place in the conditions of historic heat wave in New York, with temperatures reaching 100°F (nearly 38°C, with a feeling of over 40°C due to the humidity). The city's new mayor, Zoran Mamdani, issued an official appeal to citizens and businesses to limit air conditioning to 78°F (26°C) to avoid a collapse of the overloaded electrical grid.

Mamdani explicitly emphasized that the rules also apply to Swift and Kelsey's mega-event. Although the hall has powerful autonomous generators, management adjusted the air conditioning to the city's requirements. The heat did not stop thousands fans (“Swifties“) who occupied the police-blocked adjacent streets of Manhattan in the hope of catching even a glimpse of the stars' passing black SUVs.

$26 million donation

Earlier this week, in preparation for the logistical chaos surrounding the blockade of downtown New York, Taylor and Travis demonstrated immense generosity. They jointly a $26 million donation to 20 local and national charities, including food banks and animal shelters in New York, Kansas City and Nashville.

Source: The Guardian, BBC News, The New York Times, NBC News, CNN Entertainment