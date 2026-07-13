The victims of the plane crash in the Bahamas were revealed: The musicians from the Da Pond Band and their DJ died

Bad news shook the music scene and the residents of the Bahamas, after local authorities and the Union of Performers confirmed the identities of some of the victims in the serious plane crash in the North Andros area. A total of 10 people died in the accident with a light Cessna 402 plane - nine passengers and one pilot. Among the victims are five core members of the popular local group Da Pond Band (also known as The Pond Band), as well as the beloved DJ Fresh (Melvin Henfield).

The tragedy overshadowed the national holiday of the Caribbean country, which on the same day celebrated 53 years since the declaration of its independence. The country's Prime Minister Philip Brave Davis declared a day of national mourning, saying: "Today's holiday has become a day of mourning. We gather under a cloud of immense sorrow."

A holiday trip that ended in flames

The plane, operated by local carrier Flamingo Air, was on a short flight from the "Linden Pindling" International Airport in the capital Nassau to San Andros, where the musicians were scheduled to participate in a holiday cultural event.

According to the Bahamas Aviation Accident Investigation Authority (AAIA), the plane "experienced serious difficulties" shortly before landing. The plane crashed into dense forest vegetation and was immediately engulfed in massive flames. Rescue teams arriving on the scene managed to pull one survivor from the rubble, but later during a press conference it was announced that he had died in hospital from severe burns and injuries. Pilot Franklin Cambridge is also among the dead.

Music Guild in Shock

The Bahamas Musicians and Artists Union (BMEU) issued an official statement on the social network X:

“Among the dearly departed are some of the most talented and vibrant members of our entertainment community, including the musicians of The Pond Band and an iconic DJ. Their passion, dedication and artistry touched so many lives and helped enrich the cultural fabric of the Bahamas.“

Fellow band members said that Da Pond Band had literally lost its heart, as the core members of the band were on board. The performers were among the leading names at the traditional Bahamian Music and Heritage Festival.

Radical measures: Government suspends Flamingo Air flights

The Ministry of Transport and Aviation of the Bahamas took an immediate decision to temporary withdrawal of the aviation certificate and complete grounding of the Flamingo Air fleet.

The measure was imposed as a preventive safety measure, since within the same fatal Friday day the company was the subject of a second serious incident. Hours before the crash in Andros, another plane of the same airline, flying to Mayaguana, was forced to return to Nassau due to technical failure. Immediately after the successful landing and evacuation of the passengers, the machine burst into flames directly on the runway.

The authorities and the police are conducting a large-scale investigation to establish the exact causes of the fatal crash, while the bodies of the deceased have already been transported to New Providence for identification.