Hollywood Barbie Sydney Sweeney turns 29

American actress Sydney Sweeney celebrates her 29th birthday on September 12. In just a few years, the star of "Euphoria" and "The White Lotus" has gone from a promising young name to one of the most recognizable actresses of her generation.

Sydney Sweeney was born on September 12, 1997 in Spokane, Washington. She began acting as a child, and before her big break, she accumulated roles in productions such as "The Handmaid's Tale", "Sharp Objects" and "Everything Sucks!".

Worldwide popularity came with the image of Cassie Howard in the HBO drama series “Euphoria“. The role earned Sydney Sweeney an “Emmy“ nomination for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series. In the same 2022, she received a second “Emmy“ nomination, this time for the role of Olivia Mossbacher in the first season of “The White Lotus“.

At only 24 years old, Sweeney already has two nominations for the most prestigious American television awards.

Her career subsequently expanded far beyond television. Sydney Sweeney starred in the romantic comedy “Anyone But You“, the superhero film “Madame Web“, the psychological horror “Immaculate“ and the biographical sports drama “Christy“, for which she plays professional boxer Christy Martin.

In 2026, the actress also returned as Cassie in the third and final season of “Euphoria“. The series ended after three seasons, and Sweeney herself admitted that she still thinks about the character and is not completely satisfied with where her story ends.

Meanwhile, the success of the thriller “The Handmaid“ ensured a sequel. Sidney Sweeney will return in “The Handmaid“s Tale“, and Kirsten Dunst will join the cast. The premiere is scheduled for December 2027.

The actress is also working on the feature film “Gundam“ with Noah Centineo, which further solidifies her position among stars who can switch between TV drama, romantic comedy, horror and large-scale studio productions.

At 29, Sydney Sweeney already has two Emmy nominations, an internationally recognizable television image and a string of leading film roles behind her, making her birthday a good occasion to take stock of one of the fastest rises in modern Hollywood.