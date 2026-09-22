Presley Gerber Investigated for Overdose

The death of 27-year-old Presley Gerber, son of Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber, is being investigated as a possible overdose, Santa Monica Police said.

According to police, on September 20, 2026, at approximately 9:35 a.m. local time, patrol teams responded to a report of a possible overdose in the Berkeley Street area of Santa Monica. Officers found an elderly man deceased at the scene.

In their statement, police emphasized: "At this time, there is no indication of foul play."

The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner's Office has identified the deceased as Presley Gerber. They said the official cause and manner of death will be determined by the medical examiner.

TMZ reports that an autopsy has been performed, but the final results have not yet been released. The media outlet also states that the initial report was filed as a suspected overdose.

Gerber began her career in fashion as a teenager and made her runway debut in 2016. At various times, she has worked with Calvin Klein, Dolce & Gabbana and Moschino.

Sources: Reuters, RBC, Santa Monica Police, TMZ, Los Angeles County Medical Examiner's Office