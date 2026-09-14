Plane carrying famous singer skids off runway and catches fire

A plane carrying Brazilian singer Vaquero has suffered an accident after veering off the runway and catching fire during landing, Brazilian publication G1 reports.

According to preliminary data, the plane skidded off the runway and then caught fire.

The popular Brazilian singer Ray Vaquero was on board. The accident prompted a response from emergency services, who arrived on the scene.

At the time of initial reports, the causes of the accident and the exact circumstances surrounding the landing were being clarified.

Ray Vaquero himself is in good condition. He and the other seven people on board were examined by medical teams, and according to the organizers, there were no serious injuries.

And one more thing - the plane was completely destroyed by the fire, but the people managed to get out in time. The causes of the incident are still being investigated.