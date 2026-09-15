World military history today marks the anniversary of one of the most revolutionary events that completely changed the strategy of warfare. Hand September 15, 2026, will be exactly 110 years since the first combat use of tanks in history. This historic debut took place during World War I, when the British Army launched its secret weapon against German positions in the trenches along the Somme River in France.

The Secret Weapon “Tank“ and the Attack at Fleur-Courselette

In mid-1916, the Western Front was locked in a stalemate and bloody trench warfare. In an attempt to break through the fortified defenses of the German Empire and overcome barbed wire barriers, British engineers developed tracked armored vehicles. To keep the project a secret, the vessels for transporting them were disguised as “water tanks&rdash; hence the name „tank“ (tank).

The morning of September 15, 1916, during the fighting at the villages of Fleurs and Courcelles (part of the larger Battle of the Somme), the British sent to the battlefield 49 Mark I tanks. The tanks are divided into "male" (armed with guns) and "female" (armed with guns). (armed only with machine guns).

Technical failure, but psychological triumph

From a technical point of view, the first attempt was accompanied by enormous problems:

Out of a total of 49 tanks, only 32 managed to reach the front line due to mechanical failures.

Only 9 vehicles managed to successfully pass through the German trenches and advance in depth.

Despite the low speed (barely 6 km/h), poor ventilation in the cabins and frequent accidents, the appearance of the steel monsters caused an indescribable psychological shock and mass panic among the German soldiers. The tanks managed to break through the front 5 kilometers wide and advance to a depth of 2 kilometers in just a few hours – an achievement that had previously cost tens of thousands of lives over months.

While the Battle of the Somme remains one of the bloodiest in human history with over 1 million casualties on both sides, September 15, 1916 remains the birth date of modern armored troops, which decades later would dictate the rules in dozens of global conflicts.