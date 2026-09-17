Five autumn seaside destinations near Bulgaria

Autumn is among the most suitable seasons for sea near Bulgaria, when the heat subsides, the resorts calm down, and the water in parts of the Eastern Mediterranean and the Adriatic often remains warm enough for beaching. Official tourist and meteorological sources for the region indicate that Greece and Southern Turkey continue to offer conditions for late swimming, and on the Adriatic coast of Montenegro, autumn is also an active travel season.

Greece: Rhodes

Rhodes is among the safest autumn seaside choices near Bulgaria. The official website Visit Greece describes the island as a combination of long beaches, a historic city and resort infrastructure, and in September and October the beach and walking season usually continues there. Tourism on the island also points to convenient connections through Rhodes Airport, which makes travel easier outside the high season.

Greece: Crete

Crete is also among the destinations that traditionally remain suitable for an autumn seaside holiday. Visit Greece emphasizes that the country's climate is Mediterranean with many sunny days and mild temperatures along the coast, which makes the large islands a good option after the end of the peak summer season. For Bulgarian travelers, Crete is also a practical choice due to its developed tourist infrastructure and large airports.

Turkey: Antalya and the Turkish Riviera

Southern Turkey remains among the most popular options for an autumn seaside holiday. In its seasonal information, Go Türkiye indicates that in September, swimming in the sea in the southern and western parts of the country is still completely possible, and the Mediterranean region is among the most developed for tourism and infrastructure. This makes Antalya and the surrounding resorts a logical choice for travel after the end of August.

Montenegro: Budva and the Bay of Kotor

The Montenegrin coast is also a good autumn alternative for people looking for a seaside closer to Bulgaria, but without the big crowds of the busiest season. The National Tourist Organization of Montenegro presents the Adriatic coast and the Bay of Kotor as one of the main sea areas of the country, and in its official materials autumn is listed as a season for relaxation, walks and activities along the coast.

Albania: Durres and the Albanian Riviera

Albania is among the increasingly sought-after nearby seaside destinations for autumn, especially because of the Albanian Riviera and the resorts around Durres. Although the country's official tourism materials mostly focus on summer, the region remains a popular option even after the end of the season due to lower prices, less traffic and the relatively short distance from Bulgaria.

Romania: Northern Black Sea Coast

For a shorter trip, Romania remains a practical choice for an autumn seaside holiday on the northern Black Sea Coast. Although the country is not among the classic Mediterranean beach destinations, the coast around Constanta and Mamaia continues to attract tourists in early autumn, when the sea still retains summer temperatures longer than the air. This makes the Romanian coast a convenient option for a weekend or short break from Bulgaria.

For Bulgarian tourists, the autumn seaside most often means a calmer atmosphere, better value for money and a lower risk of crowded beaches. The safest choices remain the southern Greek islands and the Turkish Riviera, while Montenegro and Albania are good alternatives for a different but close sea trip.

Sources: Visit Greece, Go Türkiye, National Tourism Organization of Montenegro, Turkish Meteorological Service