How to switch to a fall regime after summer?

The end of summer brings not only lower temperatures, but also a noticeable change in the daily rhythm. The days gradually shorten, vacations end, and returning to work and school often means getting up earlier and spending more time indoors.

The transition to a fall regime does not require a drastic change. A more effective approach is to gradually adjust sleep, nutrition and physical activity, making the most of daylight.

1. Return to a regular sleep regime

Late evenings in the summer easily shift sleep hours. Instead of suddenly going to bed two hours earlier, gradually move your bedtime and wake-up times until you reach a schedule that works for your daily routine.

Most adults need at least 7 hours of sleep per night. Consistency is also important. Similar bedtimes and wake-up times help maintain your circadian rhythm.

Natural light is especially beneficial in the morning. Even a short walk after waking up or during your lunch break can help your body synchronize its internal clock.

2. Change your diet gradually

Autumn does not automatically mean a switch to heavy, high-calorie foods. The season offers enough products that can make the menu more filling without losing its nutritional value.

Good fall choices are:

squash, carrots, peppers and sweet potatoes;

apples, pears and grapes;

broccoli, cauliflower, cabbage and other cruciferous vegetables;

beans, lentils and chickpeas;

walnuts, almonds, pumpkin and other seeds;

eggs, fish and quality sources of protein.

Soups and hot dishes are a practical way to include more vegetables and legumes, especially when the temperatures start to drop. fall.

3. Don't forget vitamin D

With the decrease in sunlight hours, vitamin D is once again becoming an important topic. The body produces it when the skin is exposed to sunlight, and in autumn and winter this opportunity gradually decreases.

Food sources are oily fish such as salmon, sardines and mackerel, egg yolk and vitamin D-enriched products.

However, it is not a good idea to take nutritional supplements indiscriminately. The need and dosage may depend on age, diet, sun exposure and individual health.

4. Don't cut back on exercise with the temperatures

Colder weather often leads to less exercise, but regular physical activity helps maintain tone, sleep and mental well-being.

The World Health Organization recommends that adults do between 150 and 300 minutes of moderate aerobic activity per week, or between 75 and 150 minutes of more intense exercise. It's a good idea to add exercises for the main muscle groups at least two days a week.

This doesn't necessarily mean fitness. Brisk walking, cycling, swimming and longer walks also count.

5. Use daylight

When the day gets shorter, spending almost all the daylight hours in the office or at home is not the optimal option. Daylight plays a key role in circadian rhythm, and physical activity outside adds another benefit.

A practical solution is to use part of your lunch break for a walk. This way we get natural light, movement, and a short break from the screen at the same time.

6. Don't forget the water

Thirst is often felt less when temperatures drop, but the need for fluids does not disappear. Water should remain the main source of hydration, and unsweetened teas can be a convenient alternative on cold days.

The color of your urine can serve as a simple guide to hydration. A dark yellow color is often a sign that it is time to take in more fluids.

7. Don't try to change everything in one day

The easiest way to transition from summer to autumn is through small changes. An earlier bedtime, a regular breakfast, a 30-minute walk, and more time in daylight are a more realistic strategy than a sudden strict diet and exercise regimen.

With the arrival of autumn, the goal is not to subject the body to a “detox“ or extreme restrictions. It is more important to restore a few basic habits: enough sleep, a varied diet, exercise, and a regular daily rhythm.