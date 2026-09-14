Another big Hollywood star joins the film Stoichkov: James Franco is Johan Cruyff

Hollywood actor James Franco will play the legendary coach of “Barcelona“ Johan Cruyff in the film “Stoichkov – Once upon a time in Bulgaria“. In the image of one of the most influential figures in world football, the “Oscar” nominated Franco will recreate a key period in the life of Hristo Stoichkov, who opens the door to the big European football stage for the Bulgarian, the film team announced.

For the first time, a Bulgarian film production brings together two Hollywood names in its cast – James Franco and Jim Caviezel. Their participation is another important step towards turning the film into an international film project, created in Bulgaria, but also aimed at a global audience.

James Franco is among the most recognizable American actors of his generation. His role in “127 Hours“ directed by Danny Boyle earned him an “Oscar“ nomination for Best Actor, and he has also won two “Golden Globe“ awards. Among the most popular titles in his filmography are the trilogy “Spider-Man“, “Milk“, “Pineapple Express“, “Rise of the Planet of the Apes“ and “The Disaster Artist“. The next film with his participation is “John Rambo”.

In “Stoichkov - Once Upon a Time in Bulgaria“ he takes on the challenge of recreating the football visionary whose ideas changed the game forever. Johan Cruyff sees football differently, builds a team that has remained iconic in history, and gives a boy from Bulgaria the chance to become a world star.

The script and story, embedded in the book by sports journalist Vladimir Pamukov “Hristo Stoichkov. The Story“, published in an audiobook in Spanish by the leading global publisher “Penguin Random House”, attract Franco with the opportunity to peek beyond the public image of the football legend. The big screen adaptation by director Martin Makariev, creative producer Alexander Sano and screenwriter Georgi Angelov puts in focus not only the victories and glory, but also the complex relationships, difficult decisions and trust between the people behind them. Rod Barr - author of the scripts for “The Sound of Freedom“ and “Cabrini“, is the creative director of the film.

The film will follow Hristo Stoichkov's path from his first steps in football to his triumphs with “Barcelona“, the “Balcony“ and the unforgettable World Cup in the USA in 1994. The familiar peaks will be shown through the personal cost of success, the battles off the field and the character with which the Bulgarian defies all expectations.

An important role in the scale of the production is played by the support of the country's leading market company Winbet, which stands behind the realization of “Stoichkov – Once upon a time in Bulgaria“, as part of its long-term commitment to significant Bulgarian productions and cultural projects. The partnership also contributes to one of the film's great ambitions - attracting world names to Bulgarian cinema, among which are James Franco and Jim Caviezel.

The film's media partner is A1. Cloud9 Studios, led by Noli Mola, has an international role in the creation and distribution. The American company is well-established in the global film industry with carefully selected high-quality productions with the potential for global success.

„Stoichkov – Once Upon a Time in Bulgaria“ is conceived as a large-scale international film production that will be filmed in Bulgaria and abroad. The project brings together Bulgarian and international actors to tell a story about the victories, character and uncompromising spirit of one person and one nation. A project that gives every Bulgarian the opportunity to be part of a story that will remain for generations.