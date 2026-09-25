The Most Cruel Bulgarian Rulers: Laws and Blood

Medieval Bulgarian history is filled with glorious victories, but also with cruelty unseen by modern standards. The concept of “morality” in the Middle Ages had completely different dimensions. In order for a state, squeezed between powerful empires, to survive, its leaders often had to act with an iron fist. Who are the most cruel Bulgarian rulers and why do their ruthless acts remain sealed in the annals?

Khan Krum: Laws, Blood, and a Skull Cup

Khan Krum the Terrible (ruled 803-814) remains in history as a symbol of uncompromisingness towards both enemies and his own people. After the grand victory at the Battle of Varbishki Pass in 811, where the Byzantine Emperor Nikephoros I Gennik died, Krum committed an act of supreme triumphal cruelty. He ordered Nikephoros' head to be cut off, and from his skull - encrusted with silver - he drank wine with his boyars.

In addition to the battlefield, Krum also displayed cruelty in state governance. According to historical sources such as Suidas (Suidas Lexicon), he introduced the first written laws, which provided for the uprooting of vineyards against drunkenness, cutting off limbs for thieves, and breaking the shins of slanderers.

Tsar Boris I: The Massacre of 52 Boyar Clans

The holy Tsar Boris I Michael (852-889) is revered as the baptizer of the Bulgarians, but the path to Christianity was soaked in much blood. In 865, dissatisfied with the replacement of the old pagan deities with the new faith, some of the proto-Bulgarian boyars revolted against the ruler.

Boris reacted with lightning-fast and deadly severity. The rebellion was crushed, and in order to eradicate any possibility of future change and treason, the tsar ordered the executions of 52 noble boyar families along with their wives, children and minor heirs. According to historical analyses by scholars from the Bulgarian Academy of Sciences, this was one of the bloodiest acts of political cleansing in the country's history. Later, Boris also blinded his own firstborn son Vladimir-Rasate for attempting to bring back paganism.

Tsar Kaloyan: The Romeo Killer Who Did Not Forgive

Tsar Kaloyan (1197-1207) deliberately adopted the nickname Romeo Killer (Bulgar Killer) as revenge for the atrocities of the Byzantine Emperor Basil II against Samuil's soldiers. Kaloyan turned the war with Byzantium and the Latin Empire into personal and state revenge.

When capturing Varna in 1201, Kaloyan showed ruthlessness towards the Byzantine garrison. The captured Roman soldiers were thrown alive into the fortress's moats and buried. The chroniclers of the time, including Georgi Akropolite, describe Kaloyan as a ruler who took real pleasure in the destruction of his enemies.

Why was cruelty a tool for survival?

Historical science is categorical - the acts of violence during the era were not the result of madness, but well-calculated political moves. Cruelty served to:

Respect and intimidation of external enemies.

Maintaining strict internal discipline.

Centralizing state power.

Medieval Bulgaria would not have survived without the iron will of its khans and kings. Their cruelty was the price paid for the existence of the nation.