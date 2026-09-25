Macklemore to launch Free Palestine tour after Ed Sheeran scandal

American rapper Macklemore has announced a European tour under the title Free Palestine (“Free Palestine“), after being removed from the tour of British singer Ed Sheeran, DPA reported. The 43-year-old artist, whose real name is Benjamin Haggerty, will perform concerts in Dublin, Paris and London.

His participation as an opening act on Ed Sheeran's tour was canceled after his comments about the situation in Gaza from the stage, BTA recalls.

Meanwhile, all opening acts for the remaining dates of Sheeran's Loop tour – among them Irish singer Aaron Rowe, Grammy Award winner Finneas (FINNEAS), brother of Billie Eilish, Danes Lukas Graham and the band Beoga – have canceled their performances.

Macklemore announced that he will gather artists and friends for a series of concerts aimed at providing humanitarian aid and support for the people of Palestine.

In a post on Instagram, the rapper indicated that over the past three years there has been a change in public attitudes regarding the “liberation of Palestine“, the influence of billionaires and the role of artists.

“It is already 2026. Being apolitical during a genocide is no longer an option“, he wrote, calling on artists to take a stand, inform themselves and use their public platforms for causes outside the entertainment sphere.