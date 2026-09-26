Martin Elvisa was angry about the love triangle with Simona in "The Farm" (VIDEO)

Martin Elvisa did not hold back his stormy emotions and expressed them loudly on social networks after the love drama between Simona, Victor Rusinov and Victorio in "The Farm". The businessman, who briefly entered the reality format, published a heated video in which he admitted that what happened had affected him personally, and he made heavy criticism not only of Simona, but also of her mother.

"I'm making this video in the evening, and I'll upload it in the morning because I'm very emotional right now and I want to express everything", Elvisa began. And the reason for his anger is the revelation that before entering the "Farm" Simona had a close relationship with his friend from "The Bachelor" Viktor Rusinov.

However, Martin did not know about this. On the contrary - during his stay at the farm, he encouraged Victorio to get close to Simona.

"What I was doing was arranging my friend's boyfriend for another man, without even knowing that she was his boyfriend," Nikolov was indignant. According to him, Viktor and Simona were close about a month and a half before the start of filming and even traveled together to Malta.

At the same time,to the other participants in "The Farm" Simona presented herself as a free woman - at least according to Elvis' version. Everything turns upside down with the appearance of Viktor Rusinov at the farm. He arrived after learning about Simona's rapprochement with Victorio and the rose she received from him. A difficult conversation followed, with tears and mutual accusations.

Simona explained that the closed environment of the reality show had affected her emotions and that she saw "a wonderful boy" in Victorio. And at the same time, she admitted: "Even today, the reality that there is a person waiting for me outside still haunts me."

According to her, however, Victor did not give her enough certainty about what exactly their relationship was before she entered the show. And it was precisely this explanation of hers that angered Elvis, who pointed out that evidence of the closeness between Simona and Victor was not only their trip to Malta. There is also a note she left him before their breakup, which reads: "I miss you already."

Elvisa also laughed at the argument about whether Viktor should have been more categorical in "announcing" their relationship.

"Victor, next time, brother, post a story: "You know, I'm with this girl", because otherwise look what happens," he quipped.

Martin didn't spare Simona's mother either. According to Elvisa, she should have warned her daughter that her behavior towards the two men was not right, instead of defending her.

"Is this what should happen to a 19- or 20-year-old girl? His mother being there with him and supporting her lying to two men at the same time?" he asked.

Victor, on the other hand, said that he did not advertise their relationship on social networks because he wanted to end her participation in "The Farm" first. The conversation between Victor and Simona ended with his decision to end their relationship.

"I just feel like my family is falling apart", he said before leaving. And after the dramatic ending, Simona admitted that she felt shame and guilt and that the responsibility for her decisions was hers.

Her emotions reached the point that she expressed her desire to leave "The Farm" several times, even if she had to pay the penalty stipulated in the contract. Her mother and the other participants tried to dissuade her.