Natalie Trifonova surprised her audience with personal photos from a particularly important celebration, where she was accompanied by her partner. The weather forecaster showed photos from her son Aaron's first birthday, and his father - Martin Choi - was inseparable next to the child, with whom they do not seem separated, as has been claimed more than once in the public space.

The blonde also shared an emotional message on the occasion of the exciting day: "1 year, filled with love, lots of cuddles and lots of meaning!", Natalie wrote to the cheerful shots.

As expected, hundreds of compliments and greetings, as well as wishes for the little birthday boy, poured in under her post.

We recall that in April of this year, Natali Trifonova took one of the rare steps towards publicity by including a photo of Martin Choi hugging little Aaron in her gallery. Then the occasion was the child's seven-month birthday, and the publication again attracted attention precisely because of Choi's presence.

Natalie herself has consistently avoided making her relationship with the famous motorcyclist part of her public image.

Little Aaron is already one year old, and his birthday was celebrated with a jungle-themed party and the “Lion King“. The presenter shared emotional moments from the celebration and showed how much motherhood has changed her life, writes Show Blitz.

In her first television interview after giving birth, Natalie also confirmed the full name of the baby boy - Aaron Martin Choi, saying that it was his father's surname that influenced the choice of the more unusual first name.